Best Stereo speakers 2015

Product of the year
B&W 685 S2
"The 685 S2s have fended off competition for a second year. These are hugely talented and enjoyable speakers, and a definite step up from their predecessors."
Best buys
Q Acoustics 3020
"Another outstanding budget standmounter from Q Acoustics. The 3020s deliver a fabulous sound for the money"
Tannoy Revolution XT6F
"These Tannoys are something special - they fire out an infectious, entertaining sound"
Monitor Audio Bronze 2
"This latest generation of Bronze 2 is arguably the best yet. This is a truly complete speaker for the money"
Wharfedale DS-1
"The DS-1s may be small in size, but they produce a thoroughly grown-up sound."
Q Acoustics 3050
"The 3050s are so talented, they can give speakers closer to £1000 a real run for their money - a brilliant pair of budget floorstanders..."
ATC SCM 11
"ATC has struck gold again. These are the most talented standmounters anywhere near this price"
Spendor A6R
"The Spendor A6Rs are a fantastic pair of speakers that manage to do so much right and very little wrong."
ATC SCM19
"If you value insight and honesty above all else, these speakers are a terrific buy"
KEF Egg
"The Eggs deliver a stunning performance that is consistently competent across a variety of placements."