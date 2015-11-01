Trending

Best Stereo amplifiers 2015

Product of the year

Best stereo amplifier £300-£700

Cambridge CXA60

Read the full review here

"A great £500 amplifier that looks and sounds the part – this Cambridge is a big success"

Best buys

Best stereo amplifier under £300

Onkyo A-9010

Read the full review here

"The A-9010 is excellent value and one of the most musically satisfying budget amplifiers we’ve heard in recent years"

Best stereo amplifier £700 - £1000

Rega Elex-R

Read the full review here

"Performance-wise, the Elex-R takes things to another level. An agile and articulate performer that gets straight to the heart of the music"

Best stereo amplifier £1000+

Rega Elicit-R

Read the full review here

"A stunning stereo amplifier that delivers a masterclass in detail retrieval and timing"