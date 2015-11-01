Best Stereo amplifiers 2015

Product of the year
Best stereo amplifier £300-£700
Cambridge CXA60
"A great £500 amplifier that looks and sounds the part – this Cambridge is a big success"
Best buys
Best stereo amplifier under £300
Onkyo A-9010
"The A-9010 is excellent value and one of the most musically satisfying budget amplifiers we’ve heard in recent years"
Best stereo amplifier £700 - £1000
Rega Elex-R
"Performance-wise, the Elex-R takes things to another level. An agile and articulate performer that gets straight to the heart of the music"
Best stereo amplifier £1000+
Rega Elicit-R
"A stunning stereo amplifier that delivers a masterclass in detail retrieval and timing"