Samsung HT-E8200 review

A hugely convenient all-in-one home cinema option Tested at £500

By

Our Verdict

A hugely convenient all-in-one home cinema option

For

  • Good build and finish
  • great spec
  • wireless sub
  • expansive, punchy sound
  • vivid pictures

Against

  • Big bar
  • rather coloured midrange reproduction
  • some motion issues

There’s a lot to be said for convenience, and there’s no doubt that Samsung’s beautifully realised HT-E8200 soundbar/integrated home cinema system is about as convenient a way to boost the (almost certainly) hopeless sound of your shiny, expensive TV as you can get.

The Samsung HT-E8200 consists of a 104cm wide soundbar (which should fit nicely with a 40-42in TV) with integrated 3D Blu-ray player, smart TV functionality (iPlayer and LoveFilm are among the highlights), integrated wi-fi, Bluetooth compatibility, two-in/one-out HDMI switching and an FM tuner.

This thoroughly specified speaker bar is joined by a discreet, shiny, wireless subwoofer.

Samsung HT-E8200: Installation
Set-up is straightforward, thanks to a fairly logical remote control and a truncated version of Samsung’s on-screen menus.

The bar can either rest on its little feet in front of your TV, or you can use the provided brackets to wall-mount it. When positioning, bear in mind that Blu-rays are loaded into a slot in the top of the soundbar’s central bulge.

Samsung HT-E8200

Once sited (the subwoofer’s not wild about being put in a corner, but is forgiving otherwise), set up and run in, the Samsung does a good job of wiping the floor with your TV’s speakers.

Samsung HT-E8200: PerformanceSpacious, well-separated and with the ability to project far wider than you’d think, it integrates well with the sub and serves up genuine dynamism and control.

Picture quality is good-going-on-great, too, with natural balance and strong contrasts compensating for occasional hesitancy with motion.

That aside, only a rather cupped, honking quality to voices in the midrange spoils the show. At this price, though, the HT-E8200 demands invesigation.

Specifications

Physical Characteristics

Total System Weight Approximate11.25 kg
Subwoofer Height37 cm
Weight Approximate4 kg - Main Unit
Subwoofer Width29 cm
Subwoofer Depth29 cm
Width104.1 cm
Depth7.3 cm
Height13.5 cm
Dimensions13.5 cm (H): 104.1 cm (W): 7.3 cm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of Analog Audio Inputs1
Component VideoNo
Number of Digital Optical Inputs1
iPod SupportedNo
USBYes

Audio

RMS Output Power400 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus
Speaker Configuration2.1

General Information

Product NameSamsung HT-E8200
Product ModelTM1251
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeDevice Remote Control
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberHT-E8200/XU

Technical Information

3D Type3D
Compatible DevicesHome Theatre
Player-Recorder TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
Media FormatsBD-R

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • HT-E8200 Home Theater System
  • Antenna
  • HDMI Cable
Environmental CertificationCEC

Video

Video FormatsBD Video