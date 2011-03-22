Trending

Rotel RT-09 review

The Rotel RT-09 network music client is a stylish jack of all trades Tested at £650

By

Our Verdict

The Rotel does an awful lot, but not all of it to the sort of standard we’d like

For

  • Ample functionality
  • impressive tuner and iPod/MP3 dock

Against

  • Sound quality suffers when streaming
  • ill-fitting network adaptors

If serious hi-fi is ever to coincide with the convenience and flexibility of digital tech, it’s in products like this.

Given a home network to join, the Rotel RT-09 is an FM, DAB and internet radio, wired or wireless streamer of computer-borne music and an iPod dock.

As far as functionality goes, it’s tough to argue with.

There are 30 station presets for storing favourite radio stations, the remote control is logically laid out, and fit and finish is more than acceptable.

Only the seating of the dongle adaptors required for wired or wireless network connection undermines the impression of robust quality.

All the digital sources the Rotel can handle bypass their analogue stage in favour of the RT-09’s Wolfson 24bit/192kHz DAC, the benefits of which are obvious.

Refined and considered with broadcasts
Given a reasonable broadcast quality to deal with, the Rotel proves a crisp, balanced tuner.

It has meaningful bass presence, distinct and detailed midrange and treble that fights shy of coarseness well.

These characteristics are broadly true of the RT-09’s performance with iPod-borne music, too: it sets up a believable stage and gives instruments plenty of space.

Gallingly, it’s when streaming via ethernet (WMA, WAV, MP3 and AIFF are supported) that the Rotel’s at its least convincing. There are gains in detail and a degree more solidity to bass, but not where timing and staging are concerned.

On the whole it’s an inoffensive-going-on-engaging device – but what we expected to be its party-piece turns out to be its area of least accomplishment.

See all our music server/client reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.bowers-wilkins.net
Brand NameRotel
Product TypeInternet Radio
ManufacturerB&W Group
Manufacturer Part NumberRT-09
Product NameRotel RT-09
Product ModelRT-09

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • Digital Internet Tuner
  • Dongle Adapter

Network and Communication

Ethernet TechnologyEthernet
EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3

Management and Protocols

ProtocolsUPnP

Physical Characteristics

Width431 mm
Depth300 mm
Weight Approximate4.08 kg
Height89 mm
Dimensions89 mm (H): 431 mm (W): 300 mm (D)

Technical Information

Internet StreamingYes

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes