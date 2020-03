They're definitely different, but these Quadraspire QV60s are both detailed and attacking, and help create a crisp sound

Elegant and simple, the Quadraspire QV60 is fundamentally two sculpted pieces of wood held together by a couple of sturdy pins, and the result is a support like no other.



The sound they facilitate is crisp, rapid and wide-screen, with prodigious detail and ample attack.



Revealing and authoritative, these make perfect sense even without the USP of their looks.

See all our speaker stand reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter