Optoma HD83 review

Competitively priced, with bright, vivid pictures, but performance not the best Tested at £2400

Our Verdict

A healthy price – but there is a performance drop, too

For

  • Solid build and styling
  • bright, colourful images

Against

  • Lacks absolute detail
  • black levels could be better

Despite costing £600 less, the Optoma HD83 ports a similar form to the Sony VPL-HW30ES. The spec sheet ticks all the boxes, too, with two HDMI inputs, a 1920 x 1080 resolution, claimed 50,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 lumens brightness.

Two pairs of RF 3D glasses and the 3D emitter are included – the RF connection between glasses and projector aims to deliver a more robust connection.

Certainly, we have no great issue; its 3D performance is so-so, with reasonable depth and largely free of crosstalk.

Some image gripes
That said, we do have slight gripes with the image generally. The HD83 struggles to uncover detail in the darkest scenes, while overall detail levels can't match the competition even allowing for the jump in price.

It's much happier with bright, colourful scenes: The Hangover Part II has a very palatable picture, with clean whites and eye-catching colours – that need to be kept the right side of saturated when setting the projector up.

The HD83 will rightly tempt those on a precise budget thanks to solid performance, but in strict value-for-money terms, there are better options in both price directions.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Graphic ModeFull HD
Contrast Ratio30,000:1
Standard Mode Brightness1500 lm

Lamp

Lamp Power280 W
Lamp TypeP-VIP
Normal Mode Lamp Life3000 Hour
Number of Lamps1
Economy Mode Lamp Life4000 Hour

Projection Lens

Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")
Optical Zoom1.5x

General Information

Product NameOptoma HD83
Product ModelHD83
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.optoma.co.uk
Brand NameOptoma
Product TypeDLP Projector
ManufacturerOptoma Technology
Manufacturer Part NumberHD83

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption360 W

Technical Information

3D Type3D Ready
Projection MethodFront

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate8.40 kg
Width490.2 mm
Depth370.8 mm
Height193 mm
Dimensions193 mm (H): 490.2 mm (W): 370.8 mm (D)