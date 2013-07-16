Yamaha has released full details of its 2013 Aventage AV receiver range in the UK.

There are four new models: the £900 7.2-channel Yamaha RX-A830 (already released in the US), 7.2-channel RX-A1030 (£1000), 9.2-channel RX-A2030 (£1500) and 11.2-channel RX-A3030 (£2000, above). The RX-A830 is available now, with the other three models following in August.

All Aventage models get Apple AirPlay, streaming services such as Napster and vTuner, DLNA networking, FLAC and WAV 24-bit/192kHz capability, HD video upscaling and upconversion and 4K passthrough.

As before, CinemaDSP technology is used throughout the range, along with YPAO auto calibration. An AV Controller app is available from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Yamaha's programmable Scene buttons for BD/DVD, TV, internet and radio allow one touch access to all the settings for the selected source. And there's MHL support for use with suitable smartphones.

Internally Yamaha says it has redesigned the layout of each amp to further improve performance. Circuit layouts have been altered and circuitboards moved around to help eliminate sound degradation.

MORE: Find out more about the Yamaha RX-A830

Models from the Yamaha RX-A1030 and above use a new ESS Sabre DAC which is said to be of higher quality than the one in last year's models.

Also fitted on the top three models is two-zone HDMI switching, while the RX-A2030 offers a third (non-HDMI) zone and the RX-A3030 two additional (non-HDMI) zones.

In addition, the top-of-the-range RX-A3030 uses enhanced Yamaha Original Video Processing which now includes 4K upscaling, Edge and Motion Adaptive Smoothing and Multi Cadence Detection.

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+