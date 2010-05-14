The prize on offer is an LG 47LX9900 Full LED 3D-ready TV, BX580 3D-ready Blu-ray player and HB965TZ Blu-ray home cinema system.

It's being offered as part of LG's Home Entertainment Hero competition, in which the company is looking for people who go the extra mile to entertain their friends during the summer of sport.

To enter, you have to submit photographs or a video to prove why you deserve the title of the nation's "ultimate host". One winner will be selected each month. Full details on the LG website.

For those who need inspiration for their home entertainment heroics, a video of a sports fan converting his living room into the perfect match-day setting is available online.

In a separate development, LG has revealed details of its new BD570 Blu-ray player, on sale now for around £175.

It has built-in wi-fi for connecting to a home network and the web, DLNA certification, video support for MKV and DivX HD files, USB connectivity and NetCast for viewing online apps.

