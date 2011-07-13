Update 13.07.11

We first saw the new Wharfedale Jade range of speakers at the Bristol Show in February.

Today Wharfedale has confirmed the range will be available from August in a choice of three real-wood veneers: black oak, vintage cherry and piano black.

UK prices are as follows:

Jade-1 oak/cherry £600, black £750

Jade-3 oak/cherry £850, black £1000 (below left)

Jade-5 oak/cherry £1650, black £2000 (below right)

Jade-7 oak/cherry £2200, black £2700

Jade-SR oak/cherry £550, black £650

Jade-C1 oak/cherry £600, black £700

Jade-C2 oak/cherry £800, black £1000

Optional extras include floor stands for the Jade-1 and Jade-3, and table stands for the Jade-C1 and Jade-C2.

The curved cabinets are made from a proprietary substance called Crystalam. This laminated material is made from a series of natural wood elements and composites, formulated to reduce panel vibration and sound leakage.

Published 26.02.11

We're awash with new speakers here at the Bristol Show, and making its European debut is the brand-new Wharfedale Jade range, due on sale in the UK around July/August.

There are seven models in total: two standmounters, two floorstanders, a pair of centre speakers and a subwoofer.

They're designed by Wharfedale's Director of Acoustic Design Peter Comeau and use a new Acufiber cone material which the company claims “marries the responsiveness of glass and carbon fibre materials with a self-damping woven matrix”.

Jade 1 and 3 are three-way sealed box designs with a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter, 7.5cm Acufiber cone and a 12.5cm (Jade 1) or 15cm (Jade 3) Acufiber cone.

The Jade 5 floorstander, again a three-way sealed box design, is equipped with a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter, 7.5cm Acufiber cone and a pair of 15cm Acufiber units.

Jade 7 is a four-way sealed box model and gets three Acufiber cones of 7.5cm, 15cm and 17.5cm.

Nominal impedance is 6 Ohms across the range, while sensitivity is 86dB/w/m on the standmount models and 88dB on the floorstanders.

