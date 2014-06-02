Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Monday 2nd June

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

The Mountain and The Viper. It's the match we've been waiting for all series: Prince Oberyn Martell (the Red Viper) goes up against Ser Gregor Clegane (the Mountain) in an epic battle to the death. Oberyn isn't fighting just for Tyrion Lannister's life; he wants revenge for his murdered sister and her children.

Let's hope the Viper wins this round, or it may be the end for our favourite Lannister.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit – Blu-ray

Chris Pine is the latest face of Tom Clancy's CIA agent, and he's joined by Keira Knightley, Kenneth Branagh and Kevin Costner in a world where the Russians are the bad guys again. While not revolutionising the action genre, it's a fun and fast-paced film that's watchable thanks to the actors on board.

Grudge Match – Blu-ray

Stallone and De Niro milk the geriatric genre and punch each other for your delight. It's a predictable and rather shallow film, but there are a few laughs along the way and there's some nostalgic value to seeing these guys in the ring one more time.

Tuesday 3rd June

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Resurrection. We get to delve a little deeper into the characters' origin stories this episode, and it's Dr Frankenstein who gets the spotlight tonight. The show largely sticks to Mary Shelley's familiar gothic story, and Viktor comes face to face with his shunned creation.

Elsewhere, they encounter a vampire's servant with a taste for raw meat and Vanessa has a vision of Mina Murray – could this be paving the way for Dracula's entrance?

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Mukozuke. When a member of the BAU is The Ripper's latest victim, Will decides to avenge his friend. Will he go through with his plan to kill Hannibal, thus becoming the killer the Hannibal wants him to be?

Eddie Izzard returns as Abel Gideon, and spurs Dr Chilton's interest and suspicions regarding Dr Lecter.

Wednesday 4th June

England v Ecuador ITV 1 HD, 7.30pm

England's next World Cup warm-up match takes place in Miami, Florida.

Orphan Black BBC Three, 10pm

To Hound Nature in Her Wandering. Sarah follows a trail that might lead her to the origins of the clone experiment, but she'll have to team up with an unlikely ally to get her answers.

With Cosima's treatment, Felix and Art digging through clues, Alison's rehab stint, and Paul and the Prolethean's jaunts, it's a dizzyingly dense episode. But the highlight has to be the road trip sing-a-long between two of the clones.

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 10pm

4:00om to 5:00pm. After last week's revelation and attack, the premiers of the UK and USA are having trust issues. As one of them tries to take matters into his own hands, Jack puts in motion a dangerous plan to locate Margot.

Thursday 5th June

Castle Alibi HD, 9pm

Veritas & For Better or Worse.

it's the two-part series six finale, and Detective Kate Beckett is a busy woman. Not only does she get framed for murder when investigating her mother's case, but it's also her wedding day.

Castle had better clear his bride-to-be's name in time for her to don that gorgeous dress and walk down the aisle – will the crazy couple finally have their happily ever after?

Or, as is traditional with Castle finales, will tragedy strike again?

Friday 6th June

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Channel 4 HD, 8pm

Beginning of the End. It's the grand finale of the Marvel show, with Coulson and his team putting everything on the line to stop Hydra's forces. Secrets are revealed, lives and relationships are put at risk, guest cameos pop up – it's a thrilling end, and we're glad there's a second series on the horizon.

Criminal Minds Sky Living HD, 9pm

Profiling 101. Rossi and his team present a group of college students with a case that spans 20 years: the search for the longest-running serial killer. Can fresh blood put new insight into the case and help catch the elusive murderer?

Isle of Man TT 2014 ITV 4 HD, 9pm

It's the big finale of the Isle of Man TT races: the Senior TT. Riders on their 1000cc machines must tackle six laps of the fearsome 37.7-mile Mountain Course.

Saturday 7th June

Britain's Got Talent: LIve Final ITV HD, 7pm

It's the live final of the yearly talent show, and while it may be a tried and tested formula, there are still acts and performances that delight and entertain on a Saturday night.

England v Honduras ITV HD, 9.30pm

And right after the BGT final, we've got yet another spectacle: England's last World Cup warm-up match against Honduras in Miami. Not long to go now...

Sunday 8th June

2014 Formula 1 Championship BBC One HD, 6.20pm

The Canadian Grand Prix. We love the Canadian Grand Prix. The marina circuit is stunning enough to rival Monaco, and the track always offers an exciting race. Sebastian Vettel may have won last year, but it's Lewis Hamilton who's had more success here. Will it be another win for Hamilton, or will teammate and rival Nico Rosberg get the better of him for top spot on that podium?

Adventureland BBC Two HD, 10.45pm

An endearing and funny throwback to the 80s and 90s teen films, Adventureland is about a high school graduate whose plans to go to an Ivy League school in New York is scuppered when his parents fall into financial difficulties.

Taking up a summer job at his local amusement park isn't his ideal career plan, but things start to look up when he falls for his witty co-worker. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Ryan Reynolds and Kristen Wiig.

