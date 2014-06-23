Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Monday 23rd June

Her – Blu-ray

Spike Jonze directs this tale of a man in love with a computer orperating system. It's effectively strange, especially when things get intimate. Stars Joaquin Phoenix as the hapless lovelorn cyberphile, with Scarlett Johansson as the voice of Siri, sorry, 'Samantha'.

Wimbledon BBC Two & One HD

What with England out of the World Cup, let's pin our hopes on a different sport, shall we? Rolling coverage of Wimbledon starts today, all day long for a fortnight on the BBC. It'll be a nice respite from the footie, as we wave our flags for Tim Hen-, I mean, Andy Murray.

Tuesday 24th June

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Su-zakana. THE HORSE. No seriously, THE HORSE.

Things get weirder than ever, even for a show that has had mushrooms growing inside corpses.

Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Katherine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) are introduced tonight as the twisted and tormented Verger siblings. They're fabulous.

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

What Death Can Join Together. Could the title be a clue to a character death? Brona and Ethan's reconciliation is cut short, as is Vanessa and Dorian's dalliance, when dark spirits rear their heads. Also, Mina may be closer to home than they think.

Wednesday 25th June

Orphan Black BBC Three, 10pm

Things Which Have Never Yet Been Done. It's a clone-filled penultimate episode, with Helena and Alison bringing the best laughs and scenes.

Helena (and Gracie) get back at the Proletheans, Alison proves that she's the best person ever to call upon if you need to dispose of a dead body, and Rachel's unravelling leads her to take drastic measures.

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 10pm

7:00pm to 8:00pm. The clock is ticking as Jack and Kate pursue crucial leads that could give them the upper hand over their enemy.

Thursday 26th June

Louie Fox HD, 11pm

Episode 8. We're halfway through this fourth series with US comic Louis C. K. taking his observational comedy to almost painful lengths. This episode sees Louie consider where his relationship with Amia is going, especially as she's on the verge of leaving him.

Training Day Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Training Day

Award-winning crime drama starring Denzel Washington as a narcotics detective who gives Ethan Hawke's rookie a crash course introduction to the world of drug enforcement.

The film set the template for crime films to come, and we still can't quite believe that it's 13 years old.

Friday 27th June

The Inbetweeners Channel 4 HD, 10.35pm

Night out in London. In case you didn't know there's an Inbetweeners movie on the way (August 6th), so remind yourself of the gang's previous antics in this, the first of three back-to-back episodes, that brings the second season of the hit show to a close.

Prometheus Sky Movies Sci-fi & Horror HD, 9pm

Prometheus

Unappreciated effort or outright stinker? We're somewhere inbetween with Ridley Scott's return to the Alien franchise. It's not as bad as its reputation makes it out to be, nor is it as good as it really should have been considering the talent involved.

But it does look very pretty. And Michael Fassbender as the 'helpful' android David is terrific.

Saturday 28th June

Wimbledon Tennis BBC Two HD, 10.45am

Get strapped in for nine hours of tennis bliss as Wimbledon enters the last sixteen phase. Fingers crossed they'll be plenty of British players involved in the second week of this tournament.

Glastonbury BBC Two HD, 9.30pm

Metallica bring heavy metal to Glastonbury by taking the Pyramid stage for the first time in their career.

Sunday 29th June

Monty Python: And Now For Something Similar BBC One HD, 10.35pm

The five surviving members of Monty Python reunite (even after years of saying they won't), and Alan Yentob interviews Cleese, Palin, Jones, Gilliam and Idle about their solo projects and the final show.

And Now For Something Completely Different BBC One HD, 12.05am

Okay so it's technically now Monday 30th June, but we couldn't resist follwing up that reunion interview with the first film version of the Python's sketches.

Includes the Dead Parrot sketch (which – fun fact – was in my English A Level exam), The World's Deadliest Joke, and the Lumberjack Song. If only we could start all Mondays like this.

