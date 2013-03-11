Welcome to The Week in HD - our guide to all the must-see hi-def content on TV screens for the next seven days. Here's our pick of the week:

Monday 11th March

David Attenborough’s Kingdom of Plants Season 1 Episode 1/3 – Sky 1 HD 17.00

David Attenborough looks at the secret life of plants at Kew Gardens.

Bang Goes the Theory Series 7 Episode 2/8 – BBC One HD 19.30

An investigation into germs and infection. Are you right to worry about being stuck on a plane with sick people? Also find out the difference between viruses and bacteria.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA Season 5 Episode 14/17 – 4 HD 22.00

Gordon Ramsay goes to Baltimore to scream at struggling restaurant owners.

Tuesday 12 March

Masterchef Series 9 Episode 1/23 21.00 – BBC One HD

Five new victims get humiliated in the kitchen, this time having to recreate a dish without a recipe.

How I Met Your Mother Season 8 Episode 6/24 – 4HD 20.00

Robin realises that Nick isn’t very intelligent.

Wednesday 13 March

Live Test Cricket: New Zealand v. England – Sky Sports 1 HD 21.00

The Culture Show BBC HD 22.00

Tom Dyckhoff presents a Culture Show looking at architectural solutions to affordable housing, featuring a look at solutions to flooding from Amsterdam and high costs from Berlin.

Thursday 14th March

Through Hell and High Water – BBC One HD 20.00

Comic relief challenge for Sporty Spice Mel C, comedian Jack Dee, actress Chelsee Healey, television host Dara O'Briain, Radio 1 DJ Greg James and world champion triple-jumper Philips Idowu. They get to play with crocodiles and raging rapids on Africa’s Zambezi river.

The Jonathan Ross Show Season 4 Episode 10/14 – ITV HD 22.45

Interviews with Grease star Olivia Newton-John, escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, Keith Lemon and singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Friday 15 March

Mad Max 2 – ITV HD 22.35

Post-apocalyptic adventure with Mel Gibson taking on a violent gang of bikers. It's quite a lot like like commuting around London's South Circular.

Spartacus: War of the Damned Season 4 Episode 5/10– Sky 1 HD 22.30

More gratuitous violence and sex as Spartacus plans to weaken Crassus’s forces.

Saturday 16 March

Six Nations Rugby: Wales v England – BBC One HD 17.00

John Inverdale introduces live coverage from Cardiff as Wales take on old foes England. Expert analysis comes from Sir Clive Woodward, Jeremy Guscott and Jonathan Davies.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Sky Movies HD Showcase

Tom Cruise returns in a fun and spectacular fourth entry to this action-espionage series. It’s one of our favourite test discs.

Sunday 17th March

Australian F1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1 HD 04.30

Live from Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit. Replayed at 13.00.

'Til next week...