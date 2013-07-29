Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days. You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick of the week:

Monday 29th July

Cowboy Bebop Blu-ray

Collectors Edition Part 1. One of the coolest anime of all time, 1998's Cowboy Bebop follows the misadventures of a spaceship crew working as bounty hunters in the year 2071. With Earth eradicated after a hyperspace gateway gone wrong, the surviving human population colonises the inner planets and moons of the Solar System, with Mars as the central hub of civilisation.

Wisecracking space cowboys with questionable pasts in a culture-clashing, law-defying show full of pulp detective and western influences? Sounds familiar, but this pre-Firefly series is made even cooler with a jazz and blues soundtrack and a distinctanimation style that made it a cult classic. The disc includes bonus content and a 40-page booklet, and part two of this collection is out on 23rd September.

Star Trek: The Next Generation series 4 Blu-ray

The fourth series starts off with the Enterprise crew saving Captain Picard from the Borg, and ends with the Klingon civil war in the show's 100th episode. Along the way, Data gets dancing lessons from Dr Crusher and Riker's beard goes from strength to strength. All episodes have been remastered in glorious full HD with 7.1 surround sound, and includes new behind the scenes featurettes and the obligatory gag reel.

Skins E4 HD, 10pm

Rise, part 1. We're nearing the end of Skins series seven, with the last story focusing on troublemaker Cook, who's now peddling drugs in Manchester and finds himself caught in a world of trouble with his boss's girlfriend.

Tuesday 30th July

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Savoureux. The delectable first season of Hannibal comes to a spine-chilling end. Still reeling from Hannibal's latest victim, we find out just how far Dr Lecter has pushed Will to the brink of insanity, and the finale ends on a fantastic cliffhanger that leads perfectly into the second series. Poor Will Graham, is all we'll say.

Zaha Hadid: Who Dares Wins BBC One HD, 10.35pm

As part of the Summer 2013 imagine… series, Alan Yentob interviews Baghdad-born Zaha Hadid, the most successful female architect in the world. We take a look at her fluid and gravity-defying buildings all over the world, and gain insight into how her 'unbuildable' structures went from drawings to reality.

Castle Alibi HD, 11pm

Cloudy with a Chance of Murder. Castle and Beckett attempt to hide their new relationship status while investigating the murder of a popular TV weather girl.

Wednesday 31st July

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8pm

MasterChef is back – hooray! It's the celebrity version this time, and we've got Janet Street-Porter, Sugababe Heidi Range, Jo Wood, and comedian Katy Brand whipping up food that John Torode and Gregg Wallace will taste and judge. Along with the mystery box and palate test, the four will also have to cook lunch for the 100-strong cast and crew of Cirque du Soleil, who are performing at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Thursday 1st August

England v Australia Sky Sports HD2, 11am

The Ashes, third test day one.

Dara Ó Briain's Science Club BBC Two HD, 8pm

Adventures in Time. Time-travelling rats! Explosions in slow motion! Bats that will help us live longer! There are plenty of gasp-inducing moments in tonight's time-themed Science Club, the best of which is a living, beating human heart that's been grown in a laboratory. Amazing.

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8pm

Four celeb chefs face a gruelling day of working in pairs at two busy London restaurants. Back at the studio, they test their new-found partnership skills to cook a main course and dessert for the judges, before creating their own individual dish. One contestant will be eliminated by the end of the episode.

Friday 2nd August

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 7.30pm

The week's remaining contestants have to cook up a delicious and inventive two-course meal that will be judged by past three Celebrity MasterChef winners. Only one will go through to the final.

Sherlock BBC One HD, 8.30pm

The Reichenbach Fall. The second series finale left everyone with jaws dropped, heartbeats skipped and a couple of tears shed, as the great Sherlock Holmes faced his nemesis Jim Moriarty for the final time. We all knew there was a fall involved, but the main story's insight on how today's media would treat a detective like Holmes was chillingly clever and an inventive take on the original. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Andrew Scott, Louise Brealey, Mark Gatiss, Una Stubbs, Katherine Parkinson and Rupert Graves.

Saturday 3rd August

X-Men Channel 4HD, 8pm

Our favourite Marvel mutants clash in the first (and best) of the X-Men trilogy, with old friends-turned-enemies Professor X and Magneto fighting on opposite sides of the mutant argument. While the good Professor advocates good will and coexistence with 'normal' people, Magneto is bent on war and global dominion.

Kick-Ass Channel 4HD, 10pm

With the sequal hitting UK cinemas next month (14th August), it's time to reacquaint ourselves with the violent but funny comic-book adaptation of the superhero genre. Aaron Johnson plays the titular character, a teenager who simply dons a costume to fight crime just like his comic book heroes, but finds he's completely under-equipped for the job. Lucky for him, real-life heroes Big Daddy (Nicholas Cage) and the gloriously violent Hit Girl (Chloe Moretz) help him out in taking down the bad guys.

A Tribute to Mel Smith BBC Two HD, 10.10pm

Griff Rhys Jones pays tribute to his friend and comedy partner alongside a compilation of the best bits from Alas Smith and Jones.

Not Again: Not the Nine O'Clock News BBC Two HD, 10.45pm

Continuing the Mel Smith tribute is a look at the satirical sketch show that launched the careers of Rowan Atkinson, Pamela Stephenson, Mel Smith, Griff Rhys Jones and Richard Curtis. Includes interviews with Dara Ó Briain, Billy Connelly and John Lloyd.

Sunday 4th August

Top Gear BBC Two HD, 8pm

It's the last episode of the season, and the boys get together to celebrate the great and good of the British motor industry, culminating in a grand finale in front of Buckingham Palace. In the rest of the show, Clarkson tests the new Jaguar F-Type, Hammond takes the new Range Rover Sport to Cheshire, and May tries out the new London buses… in the countryside.

'Til next week…

By Kashfia Kabir

