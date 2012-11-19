Welcome to The Week in HD - our guide to all the best high-definition TV shows, films, Blu-rays and sports to grace your screen each week.

Here's our pick of the week:

Monday 19th November

Arthur Christmas - Blu-ray

How does Santa deliver all those Christmas presents to every single child in one night? Magic? Nope. A combination of high-tech gadgets and military precision, all fronted by Santa's son Steve.

But when one little girl doesn't get her present, Santa's youngest son Arthur and Grand-Santa team up to deliver the forgotten present before Christmas morning comes up. Aardman Animation serves up some dazzling animation, with the voice talents of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Jim Broadbent and Bill Nighy.

West Ham United v Stoke City - Sky Sports HD1 - 7pm

Barclays Premier League

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8.30pm

It's the third round with 10 more chefs hoping to impress by cooking up a storm with seven key ingredients.

Tuesday 20th November

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

Skills test with the ever fearsome Monica Galetti, this time the challenge is to prepare three classic sauces - hollandaise, maltaise, mousseline - served with asparagus, all within 15 minutes.

Black Hawk Down - Sky Movies HD Action & Adventure - 10pm

Ridley Scott's wartime adaptation of the book detailing the events of 1993, when a group of US Rangers were dropped into Somalia, leading to a brutal clash with the destruction of two Black Hawk helicopters. Starring Ewan McGregor, Josh Hartnett, Orlando Bloom and Eric Bana.

Sound It Out - BBC HD - 11.20pm

There's just five days left to watch this documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, depicting one of the very last independent record shops still going strong. With the startling statistic that an independent record shop has closed every three days in the UK over the past five years, it's a heartwarming documentary about the daily life in a Teesside vinyl record shop, and how a small community is keeping it alive against all odds.

Wednesday 21st November

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

Beef kidney and fish stew. Things my mother tried (unsuccessfully) to make me eat as a child, and yet I suspect I'd gobble them up without a word of protest if Monica was looming over me like that.

The Transporter - 5 HD - 9pm

From the writer of Leon and The Fifth Element, Luc Besson delivers non-stop high-octane action, propelling Jason Statham into stardom as a mercenary who transports goods without asking questions. Of course, curiosity gets the better of him and breaking his own strict rules leads to a lot of unsavoury people trying to kill him.

The Hour - BBC HD - 9pm

I really need to catch up with what's happing on The Hour, because I just noticed that Randall, the new head, is played by none other that Peter Capaldi! Bel really needs a holiday at some point, a break from dealing with both Hector (drunken dalliances and missing work) and Freddie (who's conducting a controversial interview in front of the BBC board).

Bradley Wiggins: A Year in Yellow - Sky Atlantic HD - 10pm

Were the Olympics only just this summer? This documentary follows one of the sporting heroes of the year, star cyclist Bradley Wiggins who became the first Briton to win the Tour de France, along with storming to gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Thursday 22nd November

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

Chef's choice for critics. The five remaining chefs that survived the heats this week are now free to cook up the dish that best describes their style of cooking to impress three hard-to-please food critics.

Young Apprentice - BBC1 HD - 8pm

Afternoon tea. The young hotshots are told to jazz up the very beloved British tradition of afternoon tea, presenting their new 'themed tea services' at Blenheim Palace.

Friday 23rd November

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Sir Roger Moore is guest host tonight, so expect a flurry of James Bond puns, with guests Marcus Brigstocke and Rachel Johnson joining regular captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Jungles. Greg Proops, Reginald D Hunter and David O'Doherty join Alan Davies and Stephen Fry.

Saturday 24th November

Formula 1: The Brazilian Grand Prix - BBC1 HD - 3pm

Qualifying. Live coverage of the qualifying sessions from the Interlagos circuit, the last of the 2012 season.

Aston Villa v Arsenal - ESPN HD - 5.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Derren Brown: The Assassin - E4 HD - 9pm

Or, The One Where Derren Brown Kills Stephen Fry.

Sunday 25th November

Formula 1: The Brazilian Grand Prix - BBC1 HD - 3pm

Race. Live coverage of the final race and championship decider, with either Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso being crowned the 2012 winner. It also marks Jake Humphrey's last race presenting Formula 1 for the BBC, before anchoring BT Vision's Barclays Premier League football coverage next year.

'Til next week...