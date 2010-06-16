Here's one for film fans: a celebration of Clint Eastwood in this 35-film DVD box set, issued to mark his 35-year association with Warner.

Just look at the stats: Eastwood has won four Oscars, five Golden Globes, his films have grossed nearly £2bn and the filmmaker/actor has starred in a huge array of top-notch movies.

This collection, on sale from August 9th, contains 35 classic Eastwood films from the Warner library. It spans the period from Where Eagles Dare (1968) to Invictus (2010).

It includes the classic Dirty Harry films, Oscar winner and nominees such as Mystic River and Unforgiven, the westerns that propelled him to fame, gritty war movies such as Letters from Iwo Jima and Flags of our Fathers, and comedies including Every Which Way But Loose.

Also part of the package is The Eastwood Factor, an intimate short film by Time magazine critic and film historian Richard Schickel, which gives a rare insight into the actor's life.

The full list of films included in the DVD box set is listed below:

1) Where Eagles Dare (1968)

2) Kelly's Heroes (1970)

3) Dirty Harry (1971)

4) Magnum Force (1973)

5) The Enforcer (1976)

6) The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

7) Absolute Power (1977)

8) The Gauntlet (1977)

9) Every Which Way But Loose (1978)

10) Any Which Way You Can (1980)

11) Bronco Billy (1980)

12) Honkytonk Man (1982)

13) Firefox (1982)

14) Sudden Impact (1983)

15) Tight Rope (1984)

16) City Heat (1984)

17) Pale Rider (1985)

18) Heartbreak Ridge (1986)

19) Bird: Director's Cut (1988)

20) The Dead Pool (1988)

21) Pink Cadillac (1989)

22) The Rookie (1990)

23) White Hunter Black Heart (1990)

24) Unforgiven (1992)

25) Perfect World (1993)

26) The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

27) Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)

28) True Crime (1999)

29) Space Cowboys (2000)

30) Blood Work (2002)

31) Mystic River (2003)

32) Flags of our Fathers (2006)

33) Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)

34) Gran Torino (2009)

35) Invictus (2010)