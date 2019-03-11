Vizio TV deal: get a 50in 4K TV for under $300

Like Hisense, TCL and Sceptre, US electronics company Vizio has a reputation for making a wide range of budget 4K TVs. But despite the company being synonymous with low prices, it's not often we see 4K TVs that are quite as affordable as these...

At Walmart, you can now pick up a 50in Vizio 4K HDR TV for just $298, with 55in ($379), 65in ($598) and 70in ($798) variants also currently on sale. Depending on the screen size, you can save as much as $200 off an already cheap TV.

If you're looking for a super-cheap, big-screen TV, these could be worth seriously considering. While naturally we wouldn't expect the picture calibre of pricier sets from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG, there's nothing to suggest from their feature set and generally positive customer reviews that these are nothing other than good-value buys.

All of the Vizio D-Series 4K TVs mentioned have a Full Array LED, as opposed to edge-lit, backlight, theoretically meaning more even light coverage across the TV. There's built-in Google Chromecast for one-tap streaming of media from several apps; Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control support via a compatible smart home speaker; over 100 live and internet channels through VIZIO WatchFree; Netflix, Amazon Prime and several more smart apps; and three HDMI connections capable of 4K passthrough.

In addition to a 4K panel, there is also support for HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma HDR formats, which is reasonable at this price.

If you're after a well-equipped, streaming-savvy budget TV, then, one of these Vizio 4K TV deals below could be your buy of the year.