No doubt looking to emulate the success of the iPlayer and Sky Player, Virgin's service is set to launch today in beta form.

The service will allow existing XL TV customers who also have a broadband connection with the company to take a first look at the service. Head over to the Virgin Media Player minisite to register.

Yet to go live at the time of writing, the service promises 'hundreds hours of content' from channels such as ITV, LIVING, Disney, Cartoon Network, National Geographic, MTV and Comedy Central.

Registered Virgin mobile pay monthly customers will also be able to enjoy on-demand mobile content, with an hour of Virgin Media Player content available every day at no extra charge.

More content is set to be added as the company builds towards a full launch later this year.

