Virgin Media doubles TiVo numbers; in talks with Lovefilm and Netflix

By

435,000 people now have TiVo, helping Virgin Media to its first annual profits announcement

Virgin Media has revealed that it's in talks with Lovefilm and Netflix to add streaming subscription movie services to its TiVo service.

The service, which already offers on-demand programming and recommendations, could soon be adding a subscription movie service, too, reports Bloomberg.

Virgin Media announced its first annual profit, of £75.9m, this morning, helped by a doubling in the number of customers with TiVo during Q4 of 2011.

There are now 435,000 TiVo customers, representing 12% of Virgin Media's television users.

The increase in TiVo users helped Virgin Media surpass 1 billion on-demand programme views in 2011, up 14% on the previous year.

133,000 new and existing customers also moved to the company's superfast broadband, helping overall revenue to increase 3% to £3.992 billion for 2011.

