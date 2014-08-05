Subscribers with a Sky Movies package can view all 11 Sky Movies channels live and choose from more than 800 films on demand via their Apple device. There's also a new 'cinema finder tool' for discovering the latest releases.

And sports fans get Sky Sports' second-screen function, offering alternating F1 camera angles, ball-by-ball Hawk-Eye data feeds for cricket fans and player action heat maps when watching football on the Sky Sports iPad app.

The news comes after Virgin Media added Sky Sports 3 and 4 HD and Sky Sports F1 HD to its channel list, and introduced a ten-month Season Ticket offer giving access to all Sky Sports channels for £150.

