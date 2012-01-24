Update 24.01.12

There's a further update to Onkyo's Remote 2 iPod/iPhone app, version 1.02, which adds Spotify control for all Onkyo TX-NRxx9 model AV receivers and the TX-8050 network stereo receiver.

Also added is CEC control via HDMI of TVs and Blu-ray players.

In addition, the app can now be used to control Onkyo's new T-4070 AirPlay network tuner.

Published 04.11.12

Onkyo has released an upgraded version of its remote app for the iPhone and iPod Touch, known as Onkyo Remote 2.

Available as a free download, the latest version can now be used to control the output in individual zones in a multiroom set-up.

In addition, commonly used controls are also included: play, stop, skip, pause; volume, bass and treble adjustment; listening mode and input source selection; network source selection; and radio stations.

Users can control their digital music libraries, as well as the majority of streamed music and internet radio services, directly from their iPhone/iPod Touch. In-app access to Spotify will be added in the near future, says Onkyo.

The Onkyo remote 2 app is compatible with all network-ready Onkyo home cinema receivers released in 2010 and 2011, as well as the T-4070 network tuner and TX-8050 network stereo receiver. Earlier models may require a firmware update.

