This year's Unilet Sound and Vision Xpo is set to showcase a range of the best and newest kit from the likes of Chord, Heed, KEF, PMC and Yamaha.

The open day, which will allow users to see and hear the products, will be the UK public debut for PMC's active studio monitor system.

The IB2S XBD-A 5.1 system, also know as 'The Big Blue', comes with 2m tall speakers and is sure to turn heads.

KEF's infamous Blade speakers – just the £20k to you - will be running with Chord Electronics' flagship kit, worth over £55k, and you will also have the chance to see KEF's new LS50 speakers.

Heed Audio's full Obelisk range and Yamaha's lifestyle audio, iPod docks and sound projectors will also be on show.

International recording artists Spike Drivers and special guests will be providing entertainment throughout the day, while there will also be a vinyl fair for vinyl addicts outside the store with rare and new releases alike.

Vernon Hamblin, Unilet director, said, “This year we are really proud of all the amazing products we have lined up for our friends and customers.”

The Unilet Xpo, part of the Malden Fortnight Festival, runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 7th July at 35 High Street, New Malden, KT3 4BY

