The latest model to join the Definion family incorporates the same high-end audio technology as its larger sibling – such as the patented coaxial drivers and three bass drivers.

Its patented coaxial drivers – using Sychronised Coaxial Acoustics – have an arrangement that sees the tweeter placed in front of a flat midrange driver to provide an "ideal point sound source".

The trio of bass drivers, meanwhile, come with carbon fibre membranes to handle the sound down to 48Hz. The speaker has a continuous power-handing capacity of 200W.

Now available to purchase direct from Teufel Audio, the Definion 3s are priced at £1350 a pair and have cabinet walls that taper towards the back, as well as a "well-braced" wooden design.

Teufel product manager Michael Kerscher said: "The Definion 3s are designed for those who consciously enjoy music and want to hear every nuance and detail authentically reproduced."

