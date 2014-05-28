TEAC has released details of a new compact desktop speaker system – the LS-WH01.

A 2.1-channel sub-sat speaker system, the system uses 'HVT (Horizontal-Vertical Transforming) Technology', which – as the name suggests – means the sub can lie flat or stand horizontally. The sub has an RCA pin jack for connecting from an amp's preout.

The compact passive stereo speakers stand just under 15cm tall and each use a single 2.75in paper cone, full-range driver, having been designed especially for this system.

The LS-WH01 is designed to be used with the TEAC A-H01 compact amplifier for a neat and tidy complete hi-fi system.

The system comes in a glossy piano black finish and is due on sale now for £399.

by Joe Cox

