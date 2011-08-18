Tangent has worked with designer Jean-Yves Le Porcher in an effort to deliver a dock that looks every bit as good – or "smooth", according to Tangent – as it sounds.
Looking not unlike a jewellery box, the PearlBox has twin 1in dome tweeters in the lid and a single 3in midrange/subwoofer driver in the base section.
Not a button in sight, control of the dock is via a remote control or your Apple device directly.
The Tangent PearlBox will be available in high-gloss black with a red interior or a high-gloss white cabinet with a silver interior.
Due out in September, the Tangent PearlBox is yours for £120.
