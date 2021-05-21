Spotify expands into audiobooks with Storytel partnership

After launching its paid podcast platform last month, Spotify has announced it has teamed up with audiobook service Storytel to let subscribers listen to books in-app.

This partnership will allow users of both services to link their accounts and access a library of 500,000 titles from within Spotify’s platform. However, listeners will still need to pay for a Storytel subscription to play the additional content.

The move is part of Spotify’s goal to become a singular home for all types of audio, with music, podcasts, live conversations, and audiobooks now all accessible from within its app.

Speaking about the partnership Courtney Holt, Global Head of Studios, Spotify, said: “By utilizing the Spotify Open Access Platform, Storytel will be able to deliver its premium audiobooks offering using Spotify’s best-in-class platform, all while retaining direct control over their relationship to their audience.”

The service will roll out in 25 global markets later this year, but an exact launch date is still tbc.

