To celebrate being named the top organisation for customer satisfaction by The Institute of Customer Service, Amazon is giving customers £10 off any purchase over £50.

Just use the Promo Code "BIGTHANKS" when putting in your card details to receive the discount. Need some inspiration? Check out our dedicated Best Buy pages for the very best five-star headphones, hi-fi, televisions, and more.

Or you can compare some of the best prices out there using our dedicated deals page for an even bigger discount!

Some products we'd recommend (that are already discounted on Amazon) include the Samsung UE55KS9000 4K TV, and the impressive Beyerdynamic T1 Generation 2 headphones for £750.

The deal also makes it the great place to pick up a Sonos Play:1 speaker.

Amazon is, of course, pushing its own products too - so you can get its Fire TV stick, the Fire TV box, and the Echo and Echo Dot wireless speakers for less.

The offer is only available today (20th January) so get that saving while you can.

