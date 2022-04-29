Sony Xperia 1 IV to launch 11th May, Sony video suggests

Sony's next flagship phone looks set to launch on 11th May, an official video suggests. And AV fans have good reason to be excited.

The Xperia 1 IV will succeed the Xperia 1 III, which is the best smartphone for music and movies. So we're expecting big things from the Xperia 1 IV.

With the tagline 'Next ONE is coming', the video drops rather a large hint that we will see the Xperia 1 IV at the event on the 11th. But according to GSMArena, we could also see the new Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 announced.

Renders of the Xperia 1 IV leaked last month. They showed a familiar design with slightly flatter sides. The IV is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with a 6.5-inch screen and a quad-camera with a periscope module.

The 21:9 aspect ratio is expected to remain, as is the 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The renders also show the IV keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack, making it one of the few high-end handsets compatible with standard wired headphones without needing an adapter.

So what of the other handsets rumoured? The Xperia 5 IV is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen and triple camera setup, while the Xperia 10 IV should look like Xperia 10 III with a 6-inch OLED screen and triple camera arrangement.

The event starts at 9am CEST (8am BST, 12am PT, 7pm ACT) on 11th May. We'll bring you all the news as it breaks.

