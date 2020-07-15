Sony is reportedly doubling PlayStation 5 production

Sony has put its foot to the floor on PlayStation 5 production to meet the increased demands for gaming in a world still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Japanese firm had initially planned for the manufacture of 5 million PS5 game consoles by the end of March 2021, the roadmap is to complete 5 million by October 2020 with a further 5 million coming by the end of the year.

According to the Bloomberg report, though, this does not mean that 10 million PlayStation 5 games consoles will have arrived on the shelves by Christmas. Shipping those units from the production plant in China can still take many weeks. So, if you're desperate to get your hands on Sony's next-gen console, you'll need to make sure you're on the button for the first wave of PS5 pre-orders.

(Image credit: Sony)

It isn't just the PS5 console that's going to see an uplift in production, either. Sony is to boost the production line of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller too. After all, what is a brand new console if you don't have a controller to go with it?

Sony had originally planned for 10 million DualSense units and, although a new figure has not been quoted, two controllers for every console seems to have been the plan from before and a fairly sensible idea, resources notwithstanding.

While we still don't know the PS5 price, the PS5 release date is still set as 'Holiday 2020', so there's not too long left to wait until we find out.

