CES 2015 provided the stage on which for Sony to announce 12 new 4K TVs for 2015, with six different models and screen sizes ranging from 43in to 75in. Since then we've had UK prices for some models confirmed, from £460 up to £4500, as you can read in the story below.

Included in the line up is what the Japanese manufacturer claims to be the world's thinnest 4K TV in the shape of the X90C, which is just 4.9mm thin at its slimmest point. And we've had our hands on it already, as you can see in the unboxing video below.

All 4K sets will feature Sony's new X1 processor, which promises to deliver Sony's best-ever picture quality in terms of clarity, colour and contrast no matter the source, upscaling both SD and HD content to near 4K quality.

High resolution audio makes its TV debut in 2015 as well, appearing on the two highest-end sets, the X94C and X93C. Meanwhile, 16 new Full HD TVs, spanning six ranges with screen sizes from 32in to 75in, have also been announced by Sony.

The majority of Bravia TVs in 2015, both HD and 4K, will run on the new Android TV platform, allowing you to do everything you would on your phone - from movies and music to photos apps and games.

Using the built-in mic on the Touchpad Remote, you're able to use Voice Control to search for content and control your TV. Meanwhile, Google Cast Ready lets you send content from your smartphone or tablet to your TV quickly and easily.

The new range of Bravia 4K and Full HD TVs will be available in Europe in February 2015. Below is a bit more information on each of the ranges.

Sony 2015 4K TVs

Sony 2015 4K TV overview

X94C: KD-75X9405C

4K Processor X1

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO

1200Hz

Wedge design

NFC One Touch Mirroring

Android TV

High-res audio

X93C: KD-65X9305C, KD-55X9305C

4K Processor X1

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

X-tended Dynamic Range

1200Hz

Wedge design

NFC One Touch Mirroring

Android TV

High-res audio

X90C: KD-65X9005C, KD-55X9005C

Ultra-slim design

4K Processor X1

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

800Hz

NFC One Touch Mirroring

Android TV

S85C: KD-65S8505C, KD-55S8505C

Curved

4K Processor X1

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

800Hz

NFC One Touch Mirroring

Android TV

X85C: KD-75X8505C (£4500), KD-65X8505C (£2700), KD-55X8505C (£1800)

Slim design

4K Processor X1

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

800Hz

NFC One Touch Mirroring

Android TV

Long duct speaker (exc 55in)

X83C: KD-49X8305C (£1300)

Slim design

4K Processor X1

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

800Hz

Screen mirroring

Android TV

Sony 2015 HD TVs

W80C: KDL-55W805C, KDL-50W805C (£1000), KDL-43W805C (£800)

W75C: KDL-55W755C, KDL-50W755C (£950), KDL-43W755C (£750)

X-Reality Pro

800Hz

Android TV

Screen mirroring

Long duct speaker (W85C only)

W70C: KDL-48W705C (£700), KDL-40W705C (£550), KDL-32W705C (£460)

X-Reality PRO

200Hz

Smart TV (not Android)

Screen mirroring

R5C: KDL-48R554C, KDL-40R553C, KDL-32R503C

Clear Resolution Enhancer

100Hz

Smart TV (not Android)

R4C: KDL-40R453C, KDL-32R403C

Clear Resolution Enhancer

100Hz

Smart TV (not Android)

