If you're venturing into the world of wireless streaming for the first time – whether on a standalone or a multi-room basis – then Sonos might have just the deal to get you up and running.

The US firm has partnered with Google to offer a free six-month Google Play Music subscription when you purchase a Sonos Play: 1, Play:3 or Play:5 speaker between now and July 8th.

Of course, it does comes with the caveat that you have to be a first-time Google Play Music All Access subscriber but – if you are – it'll get you hooked up to a pretty good streaming service.

Once you've made your purchase, install your Sonos device at home and then you'll be able to claim the six-month Google Play subscription via a PC, Mac or any Android mobile device.

And when you've installed your Sonos Play:1, Play:3 or Play:5, you'll be able to stream your choice of music to your heart's content.

You can then start adding other Sonos devices to create a multi-room system, but for everything you'll need to know about the system, why not take a look at our handy Sonos guide here?

Pete Hayman

