If you've just bought yourself a new HD TV and find yourself desperate for high definition content, now might be the time as any to take a look at Sky HD.

And it's not just as we're fans of the service, the chaps over at Sky reckon they've put together their best ever deal for new subscribers.

The offer, which runs until March 24th, applies for anyone who signs up to Sky with Sky+ HD, and gives you a free Sky+ HD box, free standard set-up box and a £100 M&S voucher.

You'll need to sign up to an HD package and commit to a minimum 12-month subscription. For all the details, head over to the Sky website.

Sky currently offers over 50 high definition channels, including the recently launched SKy Atlantic HD featuring Boardwalk Empire (above), though unlike Freeview HD and Freesat HD, you do of course have to pay for them...

