Sky 1, Sky Movies Premiere and Sky Movies Showcase join the rosta of live TV channels available on the service, taking the total to 30.

Sky has also announced that Bravo and Living will join the line-up of live channels in the coming months, following the successful addition of on-demand content from those same channels.

Existing Sky customers can access parts of the service at no extra cost depending on their subscription, while non-Sky TV customers can sign up for the online service only from £15 a month.

