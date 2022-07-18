Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 tipped for 10th August launch, after Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Samsung's next foldable phones could land in less than a month, and the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 even sooner. That's according to noted leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted the date along with an official-looking image.

If true, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 would happen almost a year to the day since last year's, which was held on 11th August 2021. That event launched the Samsung Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, so it follows that we will see the successors to those two on 11th August.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**See what I did there?

That date was previously mentioned by another tipster, Jon Prosser. Like Blass, he has a good track record of accurate leaks.

Last year's event was announced on 20th July 2021, so we could see official invitations from Samsung in the next few days. Like last year's event, Unpacked will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, according to the leak.

Both devices are expected to be important but minor upgrades over their predecessors. The Flip 4 should have a bigger battery and less noticeable screen crease, while the Z Fold 4 will have camera upgrades and a different aspect ratio for the screen.

So what of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2? According to Max Jambor (opens in new tab), they will launch ahead of Unpacked, though no concrete date is given. There is also no word on what to expect – unofficial renders (opens in new tab) show a similar design to the Galaxy Buds Pro, with the main difference being a new purple finish. Hopefully the insides will have received more of an upgrade.

