The Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone is coming to Phones 4u on April 27 with a free 8GB microSD for pre-orders.

That means you'll have to sign up for a £35/month contract on Orange to get the phone for free.

The replacement for the Galaxy S – best multimedia phone in our 2010 Awards – has a 4.3in touchscreen in place of the original's 4in display, and uses what Samsung calls Super AMOLED Plus technology to reduce power consumption while maintaining brightness and clarity.

A dual-core processor is used to give speed said to equal that of a PC, and the new phone runs Android 2.3, aka Gingerbread, a key function of which is the ability to make wireless payments.

Yet the phone is lighter and thinner than the original Galaxy S, shaving 5g off the weight and 1.4mm from the thickness: the new model is just 8.5mm thick and weighs 116g.

Samsung hopes the Galaxy S II will become the new standard for smartphones when it appears, and will build on the 10m+ Galaxy S phones sold since that model was launched eight months ago.

