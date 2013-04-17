Now available via UK distributor Audiofreaks is the Rogue Audio Sphinx amplifier, the entry-level model in the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer's range.

Selling for £1495, the Sphinx uses an unusual combination of a valve input stage and Class D output devices, and draws heavily on the design of the company's pricier models.

Handbuilt, the amplifier delivers 100W per channel into 8ohms and, as well as three line inputs, has a phono stage suitable for moving magnet or high-output moving coil cartridges, and a discrete headphone amplifier. There are also preout sockets, allowing the connection of a power amplifier or subwoofer.

The input section uses matched 12AU7 valves, there's an ALPS volume potentiometer among the selected components used, and the whole plot is powered by a 375VA toroidal transformer feeding a a high-capacity linear power supply.

The company says that this power supply 'provides tremendous energy storage to recreate the deepest bass passages while various regulated power supply stages provide ultra smooth sound in the midrange and treble', and describes the overall sound as 'dynamic, transparent and profoundly musical'.

The Sphinx is available with its machined aluminium faceplate finished in black or silver, with a metal-cased remote control.

