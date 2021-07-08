Rogers unveils limited E40A valve amp remake and invites you to own hi-fi history

Imagine stumbling upon original and perfectly usable components to build an iconic hi-fi separate – in a storage unit, perhaps. That, apparently, is exactly what happened when Andy Whittle, Rogers' head of design, was working in Audio Note's store room.

The result? A unique opportunity to own a piece of audio history.

Rogers has announced a strictly-limited edition of its E40A II integrated amplifier. The pure class-A tube amp's production run will be restricted to just ten units – and, so the story goes, it comes about purely by chance.



While working at Audio Note, Whittle unearthed a handful of chassis, transformers and PCBs for the curved-cover amplifier. "They were just sitting in Audio Note’s store room and it was too good an opportunity to pass up" he said.



(Image credit: Rogers)

Rogers' distributor Retro Tone, based in Sittingbourne, UK, bought the components and set about assembling all the parts needed to re-create the classic, 1996-issue E40A. The striking burgundy finish was chosen as a nod to the vintage Rogers amplifiers of the 1960s.

Although originally designed by Audio Note for Rogers, the Limited Edition version isn't all authentic 90s tech. The MkII model features a revised phase-splitter and driver design featuring a pair of 6SN7 valves and an ECC83. An optional all-valve phono stage, using ECC83 tubes, is also available.

"When they're gone, they truly are gone", added Whittle, who now oversees Rogers' loudspeaker and electronics production in the UK, and recently re-introduced the BBC monitors the brand was famous for.

The Rogers E40a II Limited Edition 40W Class A integrated valve amplifier is available now, priced at £4,999 line only; phono £5,499.00.

