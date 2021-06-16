PSVR 2 is apparently coming at the end of 2022

The next PlayStation VR headset, dubbed PSVR 2, is likely to go on sale in late 2022 according to a new report by Bloomberg (via TheVerge).

The report quotes an "internal" source who says Sony is "aiming to release the successor in the holiday period next year". The same source claims the headset will use OLED panels made by Samsung Display.

Sony has already confirmed that it will release an "improved" PlayStation VR headset for the PS5. The next-gen PSVR goggles promise higher resolution (expected to be 4000 x 2040) and a new VR motion controller inspired by the PS5's DualSense pad.

The new headset is still in the early stages of development but the Japanese tech giant claims that PSVR 2 will offer "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity" compared to its 2016-released predecessor.

“Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset,” said Sony’s Hideaki Nishino in a PlayStation.Blog post dated 21st February.

Sony sold more than 5 million units of the original PS VR. It recently reaffirmed its commitment to the original VR system (£349, $399, AU$550) by announcing a host of PS4 and PS5 titles, including After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR and Humanity.

