We've just tested Onkyo's new £450 TX-SR608 home cinema receiver, which you can read all about in the August issue of the magazine (on sale Wednesday, June 30th), and now comes news of two high-end, 3D-capable AV receivers.

The Onkyo TX-NR5008 (£2400) and TX-NR3008 (£1700) are both THX Ultra2 Plus certified, support network audio streaming, iPhone/iPod playback via USB and have eight HDMI 1.4a inputs with 3D video compatibility and audio return channel. They'll go on sale in the UK from August.

Dual HDMI outputs are also included for connecting to two high-definition displays simultaneously, there's 1080p upscaling of all video sources, and an Ethernet socket provides connection to the internet or a PC. Windows 7 compatibility and DLNA 1.5 certification come as standard.

With 9.2 channels, users can take advantage of Audyssey DSX or Dolby Pro-Logic IIz surround sound. The former adds adds extra height or width channels, while the latter provides the option of extra height channels.

There's full support for all the high-defintion audio formats, plus a DSD Direct mode for those who use SACD multiichannel music discs.

The TX-NR3008 has a side USB port, while the TX-NR5008 gets USB ports front and rear. Options include the UP-DT1 DAB+ tuner module (£130) and UP-A1 iPhone/iPod dock (£60).

Onkyo now offers nine 3D-compatible AV receivers from £240-£2400.

