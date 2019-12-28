New year, new 55" 4K TV? This Vizio 2019 smart TV is slashed in price at Walmart

As a whole new decade approaches, a 4K TV deal might well be on your list of priorities – and with offers like these from Walmart, it's a very sensible idea.

This 55-inch, 2019 smart TV from Vizio (model no. M556-G4) boasts 4K UHD resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2 support. With Vizio WatchFree built in, you can enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels including news, sports, movies, TV shows and music with no fees, subscriptions or logins.

And the best bit? This 4K TV usually retails for two dollars under $500, but you can now get it at Walmart for just $378 – so $120 stays in your account for the new year.

Vizio 55in M-series Quantum 4K UHD HDR smart TV (M556-G4) $498 $378 at Walmart

55 inches of QLED display technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, Chromecast built in, an octa core processor and DTS Studio Sound II for virtual surround-sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers. We haven't tested this particular model, but on paper it's a top Vizio deal indeed. View Deal

The M-series' super-slim black bezels and unobtrusive feet should help create a truly cinematic experience, and while we haven't tested this particular Vizio QLED TV, at this price (and with its intuitive, sleek remote included,) there's an awful lot of smart TV to like for little money.

