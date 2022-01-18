New iPad Air will launch this spring, sources say

Samsung isn't the only one with a new tablet coming soon. Apple is said to be readying a new iPad Air to launch alongside the iPhone SE this spring, sources tell Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara (via MacRumors).

The new Air is said to have similar specs to the latest iPad Mini, boasting an A15 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support (so it pans to keep you in shot), optional 5G, and a Quad-LED True Tone flash.

But design-wise, not much will change from the last iPad Air. The new model will keep the same overall look, complete with the same single-lens rear camera.

Apple's spring event is expected to take place in March or April. It's also expected to play host to the new iPhone SE, which should have a new processor and 5G.

Apple is also said to be working on an iPad with an OLED screen, though that won't launch until 2024, rumours say.

