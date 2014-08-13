The new Audi TT has arrived in two specification levels: Sport and S-Line. Both of these come with Audi's new virtual cockpit which comprises a 12.3in, high-resolution LCD display that takes up the space where drivers would normally find traditional instruments. The display is powered by a Tegra 30 graphics processor.

There are two view modes on offer to drivers: classic and infotainment. In classic, drivers are shown the speedometer and rev counter in a traditional manner. However in infotainment, these are pushed to the sides and the remaining space is then used for other functions and services such as map navigation.

Other technological highlights in the TT include Audi's Multimedia Interface (MMI) which is controlled via a touch pad, for fingertip data entry, navigation preparation, Audi Music Interface, Bluetooth connectivity, Audi's drive select adaptive dynamics system and keyless go.

Customers who opt for the S-Line spec level can choose a new Technology Package. This includes a hard disk-based navigation system that completely fills the 12.3in monitor and can also receive internet in the car via Audi Connect. This in turn gives access to other features including Google Maps, Google Street View, Audi traffic information online, price-graded refuelling locations and the latest news, flight and train information.

It also provides access to Audi music stream, Facebook and Twitter. A 680-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system can also be specified in addition.

The new Audi TT is available from £29,770 OTR to £35,335 OTR. Engines will include a 2.0 TFSI 230PS and 2.0TDI 184PS - a further option, the 310PS TTS will be available in October.