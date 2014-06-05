Motorola has unveiled its latest bid to capitalise on the growing trend of people streaming music from their smartphones with the launch of a new portable wireless adapter.

The new Moto Stream device just plugs into your existing stereo or speaker system and streams music from smartphones, tablets or computers using a Bluetooth connection.

Moto Stream is now available for $50 – that's £30 here in the UK – from Motorola's website and lets you access music either from your device's library or apps such as Spotify.

The adapter also incorporates a social function called Heist Mode, which can pair with up to five devices that control the speaker – just in case you don't like the track playing.

Other features of the Moto Stream include the 300ft of Bluetooth range – an extended range can be achieved when paired with a Bluetooth Class 1 phone.

The range means you can control the playback of your music from near enough anywhere in the home, while NFC pairing makes connecting to Moto Stream a simple action.

by Pete Hayman

