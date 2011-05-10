September 26th will see the culmination of a Why Pink Floyd…? marketing campaign, with all of the band's 14 EMI studio albums re-released in a remastered form.

They'll come complete with extra material from the archives and a variety of formats including SACD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital downloads.

Three of Pink Floyd's major titles – Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall – will be available in three versions, described as 'Discovery', 'Experience' and 'Immersion' editions.

The remaining 11 albums will be available in new 'Discovery' re-masterings, either singly or as part of a 14-album boxiest.

There will also be a new 'Best of…' compilation, entitled A Foot In The Door, and vinyl editions of all the remastered material are said to be 'in the works', along with DVDs, Blu-rays, SACD and digital download. There'll also, inevitably, be iPhone/iPad apps.

The Discovery editions feature re-mastering by The Wall co-producer James Guthrie, and new packaging with booklets created by Storm Thorgerson.

The Experience Editions – Dark Side of the Moon seen above – come with an extra disc of material and an expanded CD booklet.

Immersion Editions – Wish You Were Here shown above – each come in a 29cm square box, and include 'remastered, previously unreleased and audio-visual material, plus much additional content – reproduced memorabilia, brand new graphics, art prints, collectors’ items, lavish booklets and more'.

The compilation album is a 16-track single-disc collection chosen by Pink Floyd and with new artwork by Thorgerson.

All the discs are available to pre-order via a dedicated Pink Floyd website.

