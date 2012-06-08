Click here to find out more about Marantz's new 2012 products

Marantz has released full details of two new AV receivers for 2012, the NR1403 and NR1603 (above).

With the same slim design as last year's NR1402 and NR1602, the new home cinema amplifiers add a sixth HDMI input and now have one on the front for easier access.

All the HDMI inputs support 3D pass-through and the Audio Return Channel, while the amps have Audyssey MultEQ, Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ.

The NR1403 is a 5.1-channel AV receiver, with five channels each offering 50 watts of power.

HD audio decoding is on board, with support for DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD, though there's no networking support or AirPlay.

For that, you'll want the NR1603 (below). As well as internet radio and standard network features, it's DLNA and AirPlay compatible.

There's also a USB input for taking digital audio from an iPod, with the Marantz M-DAX2 processor on board to get the best out of lower quality digital audio.

The Marantz Remote App for iOS devices is also available for controlling the NR1603 using your Apple smartphone or tablet.

Available now in black or silver/gold finishes, the Marantz NR1403 is £349.90, while the NR1603 is £549.90.

