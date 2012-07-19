Ferrari P200 Scuderia £199

Branded headphones are all the rage right now, and Logic3 has turned to Italian sports car maker Ferrari to bring some flair to its new seven-strong headphone range.

They're designed to "celebrate Ferrari's excellence and flair, both on the road and in motorsport, by delivering superior audio performance and beautiful design", we're told.

Ferrari R200 Scuderia £199

Ashvin Patel, Logic3's CEO, says: "Throughout the design and engineering process, we have worked meticulously with the Italian brand to ensure the Ferrari by Logic3 collection delivers the excellence that the legendary marque demands."

There are two collections within the range: the Scuderia Ferrari Collection, inspired by the technological innovation of the Ferrari F1 team; and the Ferrari Cavallino Collection, influenced by the company's road cars.

The full line-up is as follows:

Scuderia collection

• The R200 over-ear headphones, available in silver or white (£199)

• The P200 on-ear headphones pay tribute to those worn in the F1 pits, and are available in red or black (£199)

• The R100 and R100i earphones, which feature TFAT and noise isolating technology, are available in black or white (£119)

• The S100 and S100i earphones, which feature TFAT and noise isolating technology, are available in red or white (£99)

F

Ferrari T250 Cavallino £229

Cavallino collection

• The T250 on-ear headphones are available in black or tan (£229)

• The T150 and T150i earphones, which feature TFAT and noise isolating technology are available in black or tan (£149)

• The G150 and G150i earphones, which feature TFAT and noise-isolating technology are available in black or white (£129)

Ferrari T150 Cavallino £149

All the above models are available now through the Ferrari website, Ferrari by Logic3 website or at Harrods in London. They'll be available through other retailers shortly.

In the coming weeks Logic3 will also announce the availability and pricing of its Ferrari by Logic3 active noise-cancelling headphones and speaker docks.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook