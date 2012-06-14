Linn Records has confirmed its partnership with Universal Records, making new and old music from Universal available as Studio Master hi-res downloads.

Music from artists such as John Coltrane, Diana Krall, George Harrison and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are all now available via Linn Records' download site in 24-bit quality.

As well as albums from Universal's back catalogue, new releases will be added as they come out, with music from Bob Marley and Melody Gardot in the pipeline.

Linn Records began its Studio Master download service in 2007 and says that around 90% of its users now choose the hi-res audio tracks.

The Linn Records library now offers over 400 Studio Master albums for download.

Over 400 Studio Master albums are already available on linnrecords.com. New titles from Universal Music include:



· Georg Solti / Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mahler: Symphony No. 8

· Sir Colin Davis / Concertgebouw – Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

· Sir Neville Marriner / Academy of St. Martin in the Fields – Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

· Herbert von Karajan / Berliner Philharmoniker – Strauss: Don Quixote; Horn Concerto No. 2

· Lorin Maazel / Radio Symphonie Orchester Berlin – Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite / Falla: El Amor Brujo

· Benjamin Britten / Peter Pears / Orchestra of the Royal Opera House – Peter Grimes

· Joan Sutherland – The Art of the Prima Donna

· Benjamin Grosvenor – Chopin, Liszt, Ravel

· Eugen Jochum – Orff: Carmina Burana

· King’s College Choir – Haydn: Nelson Mass

· Ottavio Dantone / Accademia Bizantina – Bach: Sinfonia

· Vladimir Ashkenazy – Rachmaninov: 24 Preludes

· Julius Katchen – Liszt: The Piano Concertos

· Hélène Grimaud – Resonances

· Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Damn the Torpedoes

· Diana Krall – The Girl in the Other Room & From This Moment On

· Juliette Gréco – Ca se traverse et c’est beau…

· Steely Dan – Gaucho

· Charles Mingus – The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady

· John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

· John Coltrane Quartet – Ballads & Africa / Brass

· Chick Corea – Light as a Feather

· Jimmy Smith – The Cat

