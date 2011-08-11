Just announced by accessories specialist Lindy is its HDMI Audio Extractor, able to deliver stereo audio feeds from an HDMI connection.

The compact unit, which sells for £120, offers HDMI video passthrough at 1080p, and has both analogue stereo audio outputs and an optical digital audio out.

it's designed to enable audio to be 'grabbed' from HDMI signal streams and fed out to an external amplifier.

A switch on the side allows a variety of audio output options – you can choose HDMI 7,1-channel LPCM audio output, Dolby 5.1 on both HDMI and optical or all outputs active – and the unit is powered by an offboard 5V power supply.

It measures just 8.5x8.5x3.5cm, has power and link/sync indicators, and is available now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook