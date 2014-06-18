LG won't be making the latest version of Google's Nexus-branded smartphone thought to be launching later this year– according to the Korean manufacturer's communications director Ken Hong.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet DraadBreuk.nl, Hong revealed the company had not been asked to produce the new Nexus 6 handset on behalf of Google.

LG worked with Google on the production of the Nexus 5, which was launched in November 2013 with a 4.95in, 1920 x 1080 Full HD display, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 processor on board.

The handset has proved popular since it was unveiled and Hong also responded to questions over its initial supply problems – stating that it is Google who set the quantity of devices that are produced.

We began to hear rumours about the prospect of a Nexus 6 smartphone a couple of months ago – details were sketchy – but it has been suggested that HTC is now the frontrunner for the job.

There has also been a suggestion that we might see two versions of the handset, with a budget Nexus 6 "Lite" or "Mini" alongside a flagship model to rival the sub-$100 Motorola Moto G.

So, what of the future of the Nexus brand? Well, last month we reported that the end may be in sight, with the first Android Silver devices thought to arriving in February 2015.

LG is thought to be preparing a handset that will run on Android Silver, according to the renowned tipster @evleaks who has also claimed that there would be no Nexus 6. Time will no, doubt tell...

by Pete Hayman

