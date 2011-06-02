Won the lottery? Then you may want to take a look at this, Krell's new Cipher SACD/CD player – yours for a cool £12,000.

Housed in a classic Krell machined-aluminium cabinet and available in silver or black, the Cipher is designed to deliver "the ultimate performance from today's highest resolution source material". It supports stereo and multichannel SACD playback.

Krell customised disc drive firmware enhances disc reading accuracy, and the separate SACD and CD laser heads are individually calibrated by hand for the precise output levels required for top-quality playback.

All signals are fed into a custom-designed Krell anti-jitter module, and from there signals are sent to a 24-bit/192kHz digital filter and then to a pair of balanced 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converters (DACs).

Special sound-dampening material is strategically placed inside the unit to minimise mechanical resonances.

The Cipher also uses one DAC per channel, rather than the more usual single DAC for both channels, and independent power supplies for the digital and analogue sections.

You can buy the Krell Cipher SACD/CD player from this month through UK distributor Absolute Sounds.

