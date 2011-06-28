Arriving just after Summer – that was it yesterday, wasn't it? – is the news that KEF's midrange 'All Weather'speaker, the Ventura 5, is now available in a black finish as well as the standard white.

Selling for £300 a pair, the speakers share with the other models in the range a UV-resistant high-impact ABS cabinet and military-grade aluminium bracket and grille.

The mounting system allows 180 degrees of lateral movement using a ratchet system.

The Ventura 5s, which have 100W power handling, combine a fluid-cooled aluminium dome tweeter and an injection-moulded long-throw woofer.

The speakers are said to be 'ideal for the patio, in the garden, by the pool, or even on a yacht.'

The other models in the range are the £250/pr Ventura 4, which have 80W power-handling, and the Ventura 6 (£350/pr, 125W).

